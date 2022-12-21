No. 25 Arizona State hosts Roberts and San Francisco

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Arizona State Sun Devils (11-1, 2-0 Pac-12) at San Francisco Dons (9-4) San Francisco; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Francisco -3; over/under is 140 BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco faces the No. 25 Arizona State Sun Devils after Tyrell Roberts scored 24 points in San Francisco’s 68-63 loss to the UT Arlington Mavericks.

The Dons are 5-1 in home games. San Francisco is second in the WCC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 68.2 points while holding opponents to 43.5% shooting.

The Sun Devils are 2-1 on the road. Arizona State is 3-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roberts is shooting 43.9% and averaging 14.9 points for the Dons. Khalil Shabazz is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

Warren Washington is averaging 8.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Sun Devils. DJ Horne is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Arizona State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 6-4, averaging 71.4 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Sun Devils: 9-1, averaging 73.9 points, 35.4 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

