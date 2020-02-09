The Razorbacks led 38-35 at intermission and broke it open in the third quarter shooting 75% (12 of 16) overall. Arkansas (19-5, 7-4 Southeastern Conference) made all five of its 3-pointers in the third with Tolefree making three and Dungee and Amber Ramirez one apiece. The Razorbacks led 71-54 after three.
Chasity Patterson tried to rally the Wildcats with 21 points in final stanza when she buried 7 of 8 — including all four 3s — but Arkansas kept up its shooting spree.
Patterson led Kentucky (18-5, 7-4) with 32 points and Rhyne Howard 20.
___
More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.