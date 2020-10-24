McCall is from Indian Trail, North Carolina, and has been a big reason for the Chanticleers’ rise this season. He leads the Sun Belt Conference in passing efficiency with 11 touchdowns against one interception for Coastal Carolina (4-0).
McCall threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third when Coastal Carolina defeated then-No. 21 Louisiana-Lafayette 30-27 for its first victory over a ranked opponent.

