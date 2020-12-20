Gonzaga closed the second quarter with a 6-1 run for a 39-32 halftime lead and closed the third quarter with a 10-3 run to lead 57-45.
Melody Kempton added 13 points and eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (4-2) and Kaylynne Truong made all four of her shots from the field, including a pair of 3-pointers, to score 11.
Jenna Annecchiarico had 27 points and JaBria Knight added 24 for the Eagles (3-3).
The Bulldogs outrebounded the Eagles 49-27 and shut down Areanna Combs, the Eagles’ leading scorer. Combs averaged 20.6 points coming into the game and finished with four points on 1-of-10 shooting.
