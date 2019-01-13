MADISON, Wis. — Jaelynn Penn scored 15 of her 21 points in the first half, Ali Patberg had 15 points, six rebounds and nine assists and No. 25 Indiana beat Wisconsin 75-68 on Sunday.

Kym Royster added 15 points for Indiana (15-2, 4-1 Big Ten), which rebounded after a 55-50 loss to Ohio State on Thursday. Indiana has won four straight in the series and six of the last seven.

IU’s 37 points in the first quarter were the most for any quarter since coach Teri Moren took over in the 2014-15 season.

Indiana made 18 of its first 25 shots (75 percent) as it built a 45-25 lead with five minutes left in the first half. The Hoosiers finished the opening 20 minutes at 70-percent shooting and had a 52-34 lead. Penn, Royster and Patberg combined to make 16 of 18 shots in the half for a combined 37 points.

Marsha Howard had 19 points and 10 rebounds and freshman Imani Lewis added 10 points and seven boards for Wisconsin (10-7, 1-4).

Wisconsin opened the second half on a 10-2 run to cut its deficit to 54-44, but it couldn’t get closer than seven points the rest of the way.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.