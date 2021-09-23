BEST MATCHUP
Iowa State has held four consecutive opponents under 100 yards rushing for the first time since 1944, while Baylor has run for more than 321 yards per game. The Bears have 964 yards rushing and 11 TDs in three games, already surpassing last year’s nine-game season totals of 813 yards and eight TDs. Abram Smith is the first Baylor player since 2015 with three consecutive 100-yard games. Trestan Ebner and Taye McWilliams also have 100-yard games. The Cyclones have allowed only two running plays of more than 10 yards this season.
INSIDE THE NUMBERS
Breece Hall has rushed for a TD in 15 consecutive games to match a Big 12 record. His 37 career rushing TDs are one short of Iowa State’s school record. ... Texas has scored on 11 of the 13 drives with junior QB Casey Thompson in the game, with 10 of those resulting in touchdowns. ... TCU and SMU meet for the 100th time in a Dallas-Fort Worth rivalry that dates to 1915. The Horned Frogs have a 51-41-7 series lead after winning 17 of the last 20 meetings, though SMU won the last time they played in 2019. ... Kansas (1-2) has fewer turnovers (one) than losses this season. The Jayhawks lost a fumble in the fourth quarter of their last game.
LONGSHOT
West Virginia still doesn’t have a Big 12 win over Oklahoma, the only league team the Mountaineers haven’t beaten since joining in 2012. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, they are 17-point underdogs on the road against the six-time defending Big 12 champs in a conference opener Saturday night. Oklahoma is 8-0 in the Big 12 era after a 52-14 win two years ago. COVID-19 issues twice prevented them from playing last season.
IMPACT PLAYER
Texas Tech QB Tyler Shough, the transfer from Pac-12 champion Oregon, threw for a career-high 399 yards with four touchdowns in the Red Raiders’ win over Florida International. He completed 26 of 35 passes to 11 different players.
