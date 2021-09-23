No. 25 Kansas State at Oklahoma State in a Big 12 opener matching 3-0 teams. Even after losing veteran quarterback Skylar Thompson again to an early season injury, the Wildcats have the opportunity to start 4-0 for the first time since they won their first 10 games in 2012. Will Howard, the starter in seven games as a freshman last year after Thompson was hurt, accounted for three TDs in a win at Nevada last week that got them back in the AP poll. Deuce Vaughn has five consecutive 100-yard rushing games, the longest K-State streak since 2003. Quarterback Spencer Sanders and the Cowboys are still adjusting to the offseason departures of top receiver Tylan Wallace and hard-running Chuba Hubbard, but grinded out a 21-20 win last week at Boise State for their fifth win in a row. Oklahoma State has a 41-26 series lead over K-State, but the teams have evenly split their 18 games since Big 12 play started in 1996.