Traditionally known for its offense, Oklahoma State’s defense has been strong this season, allowing just 19.7 points per game. The Cowboys’ ability to hold Boise State to just 64 yards of total offense, and zero points, in the second half played a huge role in the one-point victory. OSU is led by super senior linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez, who topped the team with eight tackles last week, giving him 36 on the season. His average of 12 per game tops the Big 12 and ranks third in the nation.