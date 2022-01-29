Lee, who two games ago against Oklahoma set the Division I single-game scoring record with 61 points, was 8 of 18 from the floor and had seven rebounds. Brylee Glenn finished with 12 points and Jaelyn Glenn had 11. Sundell had eight assists to go with three points.
Heard and Michelle Berry scored 11 points apiece to lead TCU (6-11, 2-6). Okako Adika added 10 points and 11 rebounds.
TCU will look to end a three-game skid when it hosts West Virginia on Wednesday. Kansas State plays at No. 13 Iowa State on Wednesday.
