No. 25 Kansas State women use big 3rd quarter to top Clemson

ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands — Gabby Gregory made six 3-pointers and scored 22 points and No. 25 Kansas State used a 30-4 third quarter to cruise past Clemson 76-38 on Thursday night in the Paradise Jam.

Kansas State led by just three points, 32-29, at halftime before taking over in the game-changing third. The Wildcats closed it out with a 14-5 fourth.