No. 25 Marquette hosts Sanogo and No. 6 UConn

UConn Huskies (15-2, 4-2 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (13-4, 5-1 Big East) Milwaukee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marquette -2.5; over/under is 147 BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 UConn plays the No. 25 Marquette Golden Eagles after Adama Sanogo scored 26 points in UConn’s 69-60 win over the Creighton Bluejays.

The Golden Eagles are 9-1 in home games. Marquette is second in the Big East scoring 83.1 points while shooting 50.1% from the field.

The Huskies are 4-2 in conference matchups. UConn averages 11.4 turnovers per game and is 11-0 when winning the turnover battle.

The Golden Eagles and Huskies face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kam Jones is averaging 16.1 points for the Golden Eagles. Olivier-Maxence Prosper is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Marquette.

Andre Jackson is averaging 6.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Huskies. Sanogo is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games for UConn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 85.1 points, 27.0 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 52.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Huskies: 8-2, averaging 76.3 points, 35.9 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

