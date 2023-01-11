No. 25 Marquette hosts Sanogo and No. 6 UConn

UConn Huskies (15-2, 4-2 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (13-4, 5-1 Big East)
The Golden Eagles are 9-1 in home games. Marquette is second in the Big East scoring 83.1 points while shooting 50.1% from the field.
The Huskies are 4-2 in conference matchups. UConn averages 11.4 turnovers per game and is 11-0 when winning the turnover battle.
The Golden Eagles and Huskies face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kam Jones is averaging 16.1 points for the Golden Eagles. Olivier-Maxence Prosper is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Marquette.
Andre Jackson is averaging 6.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Huskies. Sanogo is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games for UConn.
LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 85.1 points, 27.0 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 52.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.
Huskies: 8-2, averaging 76.3 points, 35.9 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.