No. 25 Miami hosts Saint Francis (PA) following Cohen's 40-point game

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (3-8) at Miami Hurricanes (10-1, 2-0 ACC) Coral Gables, Florida; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) faces the No. 25 Miami Hurricanes after Josh Cohen scored 40 points in Saint Francis (PA)’s 90-66 loss to the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors. The Hurricanes are 7-0 on their home court. Miami averages 15.6 assists per game to lead the ACC, paced by Isaiah Wong with 3.9.

The Red Flash are 0-5 in road games. Saint Francis (PA) is 2-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.1 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wong is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Hurricanes. Jordan Miller is averaging 15.5 points and 6.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Miami.

Cohen is averaging 21.4 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Red Flash. Maxwell Land is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (PA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 9-1, averaging 79.0 points, 30.5 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Red Flash: 3-7, averaging 75.0 points, 31.1 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

