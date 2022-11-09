No. 25 Michigan women win 18th straight at home

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Laila Phelia scored a career-high 20 points, Emily Kiser added 15 points and No. 25 Michigan opened its season with an 83-30 victory over Delaware State on Wednesday night.

Michigan scored the first 14 points of the game while Delaware State turned it over seven times and missed three shots. The Wolverines led 40-18 at halftime after holding the Hornets to 5-of-24 shooting. Deyonce Thompson made Delaware State’s first four field goals and she had 13 of the 18 first-half points.