The Bears opened the third quarter on a 11-0 run and closed it with consecutive 3-pointers from Sydney Manning for a 54-39 lead. Manning scored six of her eight points in the third, and the Bears had a double-digit lead the rest of the way.
Gabi Haack scored 24 points to lead Bradley (12-10, 8-7). Lasha Petree had 13 points. The pair combined for five of the Braves’ seven 3-pointers.
Bradley, which has lost two straight, hosts Illinois State on Thursday. Missouri State plays at Southern Illinois on Wednesday.
