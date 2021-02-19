Lasha Petree scored on a layup with 23 seconds left the cut the deficit back to three, but Missouri State made three of its final four free throws to secure the win.
Abby Hipp had 12 points and Brice Calip added 11 points, five in the fourth quarter, for the Bears.
Lasha Petree had 13 points for Bradley and Mahr Petree and Gabi Haack added 10 points each.
