No. 25 NC State hires Anae, Tujague to football staff

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State has hired Robert Anae as offensive coordinator after the departure of Tim Beck to become head coach at Coastal Carolina.
Tujague had spent the past seven seasons as line coach at Virginia. He replaces John Garrison, who left for Mississippi.
The 25th-ranked Wolfpack will face Maryland in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl later this month. Head coach Dave Doeren says the remaining staff will work collaboratively on play-calling duties for the game with Beck’s departure.
