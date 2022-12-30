No. 25 North Carolina hosts Hinson and Pittsburgh

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

North Carolina Tar Heels (9-4, 1-1 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (9-4, 2-0 ACC) Pittsburgh; Friday, 12 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pittsburgh -5.5; over/under is 149.5 BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh plays the No. 25 North Carolina Tar Heels after Blake Hinson scored 25 points in Pittsburgh’s 84-82 win over the Syracuse Orange.

The Panthers are 6-1 on their home court. Pittsburgh is sixth in the ACC in team defense, allowing 67.5 points while holding opponents to 40.5% shooting.

The Tar Heels have gone 1-1 against ACC opponents. North Carolina is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Panthers and Tar Heels match up Friday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelly Cummings is averaging 11.2 points and 4.7 assists for the Panthers. Hinson is averaging 17.2 points and 7.5 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Caleb Love is scoring 18.3 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Tar Heels. Armando Bacot is averaging 16.8 points and 10.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for North Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 8-2, averaging 78.9 points, 38.1 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Tar Heels: 6-4, averaging 81.6 points, 39.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

