No. 25 Ohio State faces No. 17 Duke after Sueing's 33-point game

Ohio State Buckeyes (5-1) at Duke Blue Devils (6-2) Durham, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7:15 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Ohio State takes on the No. 17 Duke Blue Devils after Justice Sueing scored 33 points in Ohio State’s 80-73 victory against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. The Blue Devils have gone 4-0 at home. Duke is the ACC leader with 13.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Ryan Young averaging 4.1.

The Buckeyes have gone 0-0 away from home. Ohio State is 4-1 in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Filipowski is shooting 42.4% and averaging 15.4 points for the Blue Devils. Jeremy Roach is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers for Duke.

Brice Sensabaugh is shooting 46.2% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Buckeyes, while averaging 15.8 points. Sueing is averaging 14.5 points for Ohio State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

