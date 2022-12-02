No. 25 Ohio State hosts Saint Francis (PA) after Key's 21-point game

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (2-6) at Ohio State Buckeyes (5-2)
The Red Flash are 0-3 in road games. Saint Francis (PA) is 2-6 against opponents with a winning record.
TOP PERFORMERS: Justice Sueing is shooting 42.9% and averaging 14.1 points for the Buckeyes. Brice Sensabaugh is averaging 14.1 points for Ohio State.
Landon Moore averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Flash, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Josh Cohen is averaging 20.4 points and 6.8 rebounds for Saint Francis (PA).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.