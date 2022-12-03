No. 25 Ohio State hosts Saint Francis (PA) following Key's 21-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (2-6) at Ohio State Buckeyes (5-2) Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ohio State -26.5; over/under is 144.5 BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Ohio State hosts the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash after Zed Key scored 21 points in Ohio State’s 81-72 loss to the Duke Blue Devils.

The Buckeyes have gone 3-0 in home games. Ohio State averages 78.3 points and has outscored opponents by 14.4 points per game.

The Red Flash have gone 0-3 away from home. Saint Francis (PA) ranks fifth in the NEC with 8.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Josh Cohen averaging 2.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justice Sueing is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Buckeyes. Brice Sensabaugh is averaging 14.1 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 50.8% for Ohio State.

Cohen is averaging 20.4 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Red Flash. Maxwell Land is averaging 13.0 points for Saint Francis (PA).

