No. 25 Ohio State takes home win streak into matchup with Rutgers

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-2, 1-0 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (6-2)
The Scarlet Knights are 1-0 in Big Ten play. Rutgers is ninth in the Big Ten scoring 73.1 points per game and is shooting 42.2%.
The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Brice Sensabaugh is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Buckeyes. Zed Key is averaging 13.4 points and 8.0 rebounds while shooting 69.5% for Ohio State.
Clifford Omoruyi is averaging 15.4 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Scarlet Knights. Cam Spencer is averaging 13.8 points for Rutgers.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.