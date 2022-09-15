No. 25 Oregon hosts No. 12 BYU for first time since 1990

Here are some things to watch this week in the Pac-12 Conference:
MATCHUP OF THE WEEK
North Dakota State (2-0) at Arizona (1-1), Saturday. The defending Football Championship Subdivision champion Bison are facing a Pac-12 team for the first time. They have a six-game winning streak against FBS teams and are 9-3 overall. The Wildcats are 15-1 vs FCS opponents with the only loss occurring last year against Northern Arizona. WR Jacob Cowing leads the conference with 15 receptions and has four touchdowns.
INSIDE THE NUMBERS
UCLA (2-0) has won five straight dating back to last season when it hosts South Alabama (2-0) Saturday. ... Colorado (0-2) has been held under 100 passing yards six times since the start of last season as it makes its first visit to Minnesota (2-0) since 1992. ... Jake Dickert looks to become the ninth Washington State coach to start his first full season 3-0 when the Cougars host Colorado State (0-2). ... No. 14 Utah (1-1) has been ranked in the top 15 six straight weeks dating back to last season going into its game against San Diego State (1-1). ... Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. is averaging a conference-best 341 passing yards per game as the Huskies (2-0) host No. 11 Michigan State (2-0). ... Oregon State (2-0) faces Montana State (2-0) in the Beavers’ first game in Portland since 1986. ... Arizona State (1-1) has not allowed a scrimmage play of 50 yards or more in 17 straight games going into its matchup against Eastern Michigan (1-1). ... Stanford (1-1) is off.
PLAYER TO WATCH
Jaydn Ott, California. The running back has been the named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week the first two weeks. His 156 rushing yards are fifth among FBS true freshman as the Golden Bears (2-0) face Notre Dame (0-2) for the first time since 1967.
UPSET WATCH
No. 7 Southern California (2-0) vs. Fresno State (1-1), Saturday. The Trojans are in the top 10 for the first time since 2017, but are facing a Bulldogs squad that has split its last six games against Pac-12 teams. Each of the three losses has been by one score. USC QB Caleb Williams has completed 79.6% of his passes and has thrown six TDs.
