Wisconsin is ranked No. 2 nationally in total defense, No. 3 against the run and has given up only two touchdowns and 14 points in its last two games, including a shutout against Illinois. ... The Badgers have won 14 straight in this series and haven’t started worse than 2-2 in league play since going 0-4 in 2008. ... Wisconsin has lost eight straight against ranked opponents with the last win coming against Minnesota in 2019. ... Badgers QB Graham Mertz has thrown seven interceptions and two TD passes this season. ... Wisconsin has only two interceptions and four takeaways this season, both league lows. ... Bell has four 100-yard games this season and has 17 receptions for 360 yards in his last two games. ... Purdue hasn’t beaten Wisconsin since 2003 and hasn’t beaten the Badgers at home since 1997, the late Joe Tiller’s first season as coach. ... The Boilermakers have allowed nine touchdowns this season, second-fewest among Big Ten teams. ... Purdue DE George Karlaftis has four sacks through six games.