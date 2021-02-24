Liz Martino added nine points and Tyia Singleton had eight points, six rebounds and a career-high five blocks for Rutgers (11-3, 7-3 Big Ten). Martino had three of the Scarlet Knights’ six 3-pointers.
Johnson was 8 of 16 from the field and 5 of 5 at the free-throw line to reach 20-plus points for the third consecutive game.
Taiyier Parks scored 12 points and Tory Ozment added 10 for Michigan State (12-7, 7-7).
