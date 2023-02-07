No. 25 San Diego State visits Ashworth and Utah State

San Diego State Aztecs (18-5, 9-2 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (19-5, 8-3 MWC)
The Aztecs are 9-2 in conference play. San Diego State has a 15-5 record against teams above .500.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ashworth is averaging 15.9 points and 4.5 assists for the Aggies. Taylor Funk is averaging 12.8 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 44.0% over the last 10 games for Utah State.
Matt Bradley is shooting 39.4% and averaging 12.8 points for the Aztecs. Darrion Trammell is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games for San Diego State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 7-3, averaging 75.6 points, 31.5 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.
Aztecs: 8-2, averaging 74.4 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.
___
