Ryan Cobbins led North Dakota State (3-13, 0-4) with 15 points and was the only Bison player to make more than one field goal. North Dakota State shot 25% from the field. South Dakota made 47.5% from the field.
It was South Dakota’s fifth win in a row since a 73-60 loss to then-No. 5 South Carolina. North Dakota State lost its fourth in a row.
