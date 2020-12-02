Celeste Taylor scored 14 points, and Joanne Allen-Taylor and DeYona Gaston each had 10 for Texas.
Despite missing 12 of 17 from the 3-point line, Texas shot 33 of 66 overall and were largely never challenged. Allen-Taylor’s layup with 3:26 to go in the first quarter gave Texas an 18-5 lead.
Brianna Harris lead Louisiana Tech with 25 points on 9-for-11 shooting.
The game featured two of the more storied programs in NCAA Division I history. The Lady Techsters have 1,141 wins, which is fourth highest, and Texas has 1,110 for sixth.
