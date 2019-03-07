Houston’s Breaon Brady (24) reaches for a rebound along with Southern Methodist’s Isiaha Mike, center, and Ethan Chargois, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 7, 2019, in Houston. (David J. Phillip/Associated Press)

HOUSTON — Armoni Brooks had 20 points and 10 rebounds, Corey Davis Jr. added 17 points and No. 12 Houston rebounded from its second loss of the season to beat SMU 90-79 on Thursday night.

With No. 25 Central Florida’s 58-55 home victory over No. 20 Cincinnati, the Cougars (28-2, 15-2) clinched at least a share of the American Athletic Conference regular-season title and the No. 1 seed in next week’s conference tournament. The last time Houston won a regular-season championship was when it shared the Southwest Conference title in 1991-92.

Brooks made six 3-pointers, Davis had four and the Cougars shot 53 percent overall, going 12 of 29 from behind the arc. Breaon Brady added 16 points, Galen Robinson Jr. had 11, and Houston turned 15 SMU turnovers into 22 points.

The 28 regular-season tied the 1967-68 team, which included Hall of Famer Elvin Hayes, for most in school history.

Jahmal McMurray had 24 points, and Ethan Chargois added 21 points for SMU (13-16, 5-12).

NO. 25 UCF 58, NO. 19 CINCINNATI 55

ORLANDO, Fla. — B.J. Taylor scored 22 points and UCF held off Cincinnati.

Tacko Fall added 10 points and six rebounds for the Knights (23-6, 13-4 American Athletic). Trevon Scott had 20 points on 9-of-15 shooting and added nine rebounds for the Bearcats (25-5, 14-3).

Taylor broke a tie with two free throws with 1:16 left and made it 57-53 with a layup with 17 seconds to go. Jarron Cumberland cut it to two with a layup with 10 seconds left, and Chad Brown made a free throw for UCF with 9 seconds to go. Cumberland and Can Broome missed 3-point attempts in the final seconds.

NO. 21 WISCONSIN 65, IOWA 45

MADISON, Wis. — Ethan Happ had 21 points and 14 rebounds in his final home game to help Wisconsin beat Iowa.

Fellow senior Khalil Iverson added 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Badgers (21-9, 13-6 Big Ten).

The Hawkeyes (21-9, 10-9) played without coach Fran McCaffery as he completed a two-game suspension for an outburst at an official Feb. 26. They had a season-low points total — 20 below their previous low — and shot a season-worst 31 percent from the field.

Jordan Bohannon led Iowa with eight points.

