Now they have held one under 30.

Diamond Battles scored 11 points for UCF (24-3), which has won 12 straight. Masseny Kaba and Shania Meertens added 10 each.

The Knights face the winner of the late semifinal between second-seeded USF and sixth-seeded Houston. USF beat UCF in the championship game last year.

Kayla White had a team-high eight points for the Mustangs (14-14), who had their lowest scoring game of the season by shooting a season-low 24.5% (12 of 49) with 22 turnovers.

SMU is the seventh team UCF held under 30% shooting, the lowest being Temple at 23.1%.

The Knights scored the first 11 points of the game, led 15-3 after the first quarter and 28-15 at the half. SMU shot 27%, missed all five of its 3-pointers and had 11 turnovers.

SMU shot 21% in the second half and UCF settled the game with a dominating 20-6 third-quarter advantage.

