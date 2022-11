BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 UConn faces the Delaware State Hornets after Adama Sanogo scored 24 points in UConn’s 86-50 victory against the UNC Wilmington Seahawks.

UConn finished 23-10 overall with a 14-2 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Huskies averaged 14.3 points off of turnovers, 13.7 second chance points and 18.2 bench points last season.