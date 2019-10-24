The Atlantic 10 held its media day Thursday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, where the league’s postseason tournament will be held in March.

VCU received 19 first-place votes from coaches and media members who cover the conference. Davidson was picked second and received eight first-place votes. Dayton received one first-place vote and was picked third.

Rhode Island and St. Bonaventure round out the top five. Saint Louis, which won the A-10 tournament to reach the NCAAs last year, was picked seventh.

