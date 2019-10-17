KEY MATCHUP

Oregon’s secondary vs. Washington’s pass game. The Ducks have shut down the air game of their opponents. They are giving up only 160 yards per game passing on average, good for eight in the country, and they’re second in opponent passer rating. Washington’s sputtering offense finally took off in the second half against Arizona. Jacob Eason threw for 178 yards and both of his touchdowns came in the final two quarters.

AD

AD

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Oregon: WRs Jaylon Redd and Johnny Johnson III. The Ducks lost leading receiver Jacob Breeland for the season to a leg injury suffered last week against Colorado. Breeland was a key threat in the middle of the field and without him the focus will fall on Redd and Johnson. Redd has 26 receptions, Johnson 25.

Washington: RBs Salvon Ahmed and Sean McGrew. If the Huskies are going to find success against the Ducks both Ahmed and McGrew need to have big games. That won’t be easy against and Oregon defense that is giving up just 107 rushing yards per game, 3.1 yards per carry and has allowed only one touchdown rushing. McGrew and Ahmed combined for 201 yards and three touchdowns in the win over Arizona.

AD

FACTS & FIGURES

Oregon has held first three conference opponents to under 10 points for the first time since 1933. ... Washington is outscoring opponents 90-6 in the first quarter. ... Oregon has allowed only one touchdown in the last 63 opponents’ possessions. ... Oregon has won 13 of past 15 in the series, including 30-27 overtime win last year in Eugene.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD