No. 3 Alabama visits Green and Auburn

Alabama Crimson Tide (21-3, 11-0 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (17-7, 7-4 SEC) Auburn, Alabama; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Auburn hosts the No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide after Wendell Green Jr. scored 20 points in Auburn’s 83-78 loss to the Texas A&M Aggies. The Tigers have gone 11-1 in home games. Auburn ranks seventh in the SEC with 23.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Johni Broome averaging 6.0.

The Crimson Tide have gone 11-0 against SEC opponents. Alabama is third in the SEC shooting 35.3% from deep. Delaney Heard paces the Crimson Tide shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

The Tigers and Crimson Tide square off Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Green is averaging 13.9 points, 4.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the Tigers. Jaylin Williams is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Auburn.

Brandon Miller is averaging 19 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Crimson Tide. Mark Sears is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 72.6 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 9-1, averaging 84.3 points, 38.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

