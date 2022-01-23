Arizona: With Gonzaga and Auburn both idle, there’s little chance the Cats will move up in the rankings — but another lopsided victory for Tommy Lloyd’s team put them in good position heading into their toughest stretch of the Pac-12 schedule. Three of the next four games are against Top 25 teams (two against No. 9 UCLA), with the other against rival Arizona State. Arizona’s only scare Sunday came when Justin Kier took a hard fall in the first half and had to be helped to the locker room. He returned in the second half.