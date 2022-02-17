Oregon State (3-21, 1-13) has lost 11 straight, going winless since beating Utah on Dec. 30. The Beavers have had a tough time with injuries this season and had just seven scholarship players available on Thursday.
Even so, they put up quite a fight in the first half. Warith Alatishe made a corner 3-pointer just before the halftime buzzer to cut Arizona’s advantage to 44-42 going into the break.
But the Wildcats quickly pulled away in the second half, pushing ahead 57-45 in less than four minutes after Koloko’s dunk. Arizona shot 52.5% from the field and had a 42-32 rebounding advantage.
Ramon Silva and Jarod Lucas led Oregon State with 13 points each.
BIG PICTURE
Oregon State: It was a solid effort for much of the night from the Beavers, who still haven’t been able to win a game in 2022. They’ve been competitive in a lot of games but simply get overmatched in the talent department by teams like Arizona.
Arizona: It wasn’t the best game for the Wildcats, particularly on defense in the first half, but they shook off Oregon State’s early run to pull away for the comfortable win. Arizona’s offense can come from a lot of different places, especially when Mathurin, Koloko, Tubelis are all on the floor.
UP NEXT
Oregon State: At Arizona State on Saturday.
Arizona: Host Oregon on Saturday.
