There have been a few occasions this season when things weren’t looking great for the Bearcats at halftime. Each time, the senior players managed to rally their teammates resulting in an immediate response in the third quarter. On Saturday, it was Ridder and senior cornerback Coby Bryant who led the locker room charge. “When you have an older group, you can kind of see the look in their eyes,” said Fickell. “They came out in the second half on a mission.”