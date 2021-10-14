Bearcats QB Desmond Ridder has thrown for 1,304 yards and 12 touchdowns and just two interceptions. He also has 114 yards and three scores on the ground. ... Ridder is the nation’s winningest quarterback with a 35-5 career record. ... LB Deshawn Pace has 39 tackles and two interceptions for Cincinnati. .., The Bearcats have won 31 straight games against unranked opponents. … The win last Friday ensured Cincinnati’s presence in the AP top 10 for a full year. The Bearcats have been there since slotting in at No. 8 on Oct. 11, 2020. ... Cincinnati has won the last two games in the series by a total of six points. ... Cincinnati is 36-6 (.857) since the start of 2018 and 14-1 record since the start of 2020. ... UCF has accumulated a record of 44-10 since the start of the 2017 season. ... The Bearcats have won 23 straight at Nippert Stadium, the second-longest home win streak in the country behind Clemson (31).