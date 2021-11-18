SMU is 24-8 since 2019, which includes a 14-1 record at home. But the road has been unkind to the Mustangs, who have lost their last two road games at Houston and Memphis by a combined 10 points. Cincinnati owns the nation’s second-longest home winning streak, but Dykes said he won’t change things up this week. “We do the same routine on the road,” he said. “The schedule doesn’t really change. We’ve been a good home team. If you want to win a championship, you have to play well on the road.”