No. 3 Gonzaga (23-2, 10-0) vs. Loyola Marymount (17-8, 5-6)

Albert Gersten Pavilion, Los Angeles; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Gonzaga looks for its 16th straight win in the head-to-head series over LMU. Gonzaga has won by an average of 24 points in its last 15 wins over the Lions. Loyola Marymount’s last win in the series came on Feb. 18, 2010, a 74-66 win.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: James Batemon is putting up 16.8 points to lead the charge for the Lions. Mattias Markusson is also a top contributor, maintaining an average of 10.6 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. The Bulldogs have been led by Rui Hachimura, who is averaging 20.2 points and 6.4 rebounds.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Bulldogs have given up only 56.7 points per game across 10 conference games, an improvement from the 71.1 per game they allowed over 15 non-conference games.

JUMPING FOR JAMES: Batemon has connected on 29.9 percent of the 117 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 13 of 27 over the last five games. He’s also converted 82.9 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Loyola Marymount is a perfect 14-0 when it scores at least 65 points. The Lions are 3-8 when scoring any fewer than that.

STREAK SCORING: Gonzaga has won its last four road games, scoring 94 points, while allowing 62.8 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Gonzaga offense has scored 91.4 points per game, the highest figure in Division I. Loyola Marymount has only averaged 67.9 points per game, which ranks 271st nationally.

