No. 3 Houston faces conference rival UCF

UCF Knights (10-3, 1-0 AAC) at Houston Cougars (13-1, 1-0 AAC) Houston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Marcus Sasser and the No. 3 Houston Cougars host Taylor Hendricks and the UCF Knights. The Cougars are 8-1 in home games. Houston has a 10-0 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Knights are 1-0 against AAC opponents. UCF is second in the AAC giving up 59.6 points while holding opponents to 38.9% shooting.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sasser is shooting 41.6% and averaging 15.7 points for the Cougars. Emanuel Sharp is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Houston.

Ithiel Horton is shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, while averaging 10.5 points. Hendricks is averaging 14.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the past 10 games for UCF.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 9-1, averaging 72.4 points, 36.2 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.4 points per game.

Knights: 8-2, averaging 67.5 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

