No. 3 Houston takes road win streak into matchup with UCF

Houston Cougars (18-2, 6-1 AAC) at UCF Knights (13-6, 4-3 AAC) Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCF -9.5; over/under is 127.5 BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Houston visits UCF aiming to extend its six-game road winning streak. The Knights have gone 9-2 in home games. UCF averages 72.1 points and has outscored opponents by 7.6 points per game.

The Cougars are 6-1 against AAC opponents. Houston leads the AAC with 12.4 offensive rebounds per game led by J’wan Roberts averaging 2.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ithiel Horton is shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, while averaging 11.8 points. Taylor Hendricks is averaging 14.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the last 10 games for UCF.

Marcus Sasser is averaging 16.7 points, 3.2 assists and two steals for the Cougars. Tramon Mark is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 6-4, averaging 72.5 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Cougars: 9-1, averaging 76.3 points, 36.0 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

