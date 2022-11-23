No. 3 Kansas edges North Carolina State in Self's return

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas — First-year guard Gradey Dick scored a season-high 25 points to help No. 3 Kansas beat North Carolina State 80-74 in Wednesday’s Battle 4 Atlantis opener, giving coach Bill Self a successful return to the bench after a four-game suspension. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Dick had 18 on six 3-pointers in the first half before going 1 for 8 from the field after halftime. Jalen Wilson added 19 points and 11 rebounds for the reigning national champion Jayhawks (5-0), who blew an eight-point halftime lead and a nine-point second-half lead before grinding it out in the final minutes.

Casey Morsell scored 21 points to lead the Wolfpack (4-1), while Terquavion Smith added 19 points.

N.C. State played a fast pace, picked up full court and stayed within arm’s reach of Kansas the entire way but couldn’t take a second-half lead even after tying it five times, the last coming at 63-all on Jack Clark’s jumper with 7:14 left.

No. 7 BAYLOR 89, MCNEESE STATE 60

WACO, Texas — True freshman Keyonte George scored 17 points, Adam Flagler added 13 with nine assists and Baylor pulled away from McNeese State.

LJ Cryer had 16 points for the Bears (4-1) to follow up three consecutive 20-point games that garnered him Big 12 player of the week honors. Three days after a career-high 28 points in a win over then-No. 8 UCLA, Cryer had two 3-pointers and a jumper to push the Bears to a quick 10-2 lead.

Jonathan Massie and Zach Scott each had 12 points for McNeese State (2-4). All of Scott’s scoring came on four 3-pointers.

No. 15 KENTUCKY 96, NORTH FLORIDA 56

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Jacob Toppin scored a career-high 20 points and had 10 rebounds to help Kentucky rout North Florida..

The Wildcats (4-2) easily recovered from an 88-72 loss at No. 6 Gonzaga Sunday and won their 23rd consecutive home game against an unranked opponent.

Jarius Hicklen led the Ospreys (1-4) with 17 points.

OHIO STATE 80, No. 21 TEXAS TECH 73

LAHAINA, Hawaii —Justice Sueing scored 23 of his career-high 33 points in the second half to help Ohio State hold off Texas Tech for a win in the fifth-place game in the Maui Invitational.

Sueing scored 15 points in a row for the Buckeyes in the last 10 minutes to turn back the Red Raiders each time they threatened to make a run.

Ohio State (5-1) shot 52% from the field, made all 18 of its free throws and never trailed after the first two minutes.

Texas Tech (4-2) got a career-high 21 points from Daniel Batcho and 19 from Kevin Obanor.

