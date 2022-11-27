No. 3 Kansas hosts Texas Southern following Barnes' 30-point performance

Texas Southern Tigers (1-6) at Kansas Jayhawks (6-1)
The Tigers are 0-5 in road games. Texas Southern allows 78.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 17.1 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Wilson is scoring 22.9 points per game and averaging 9.4 rebounds for the Jayhawks. Gradey Dick is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers for Kansas.
Barnes is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Tigers. John Walker III is averaging 12.1 points for Texas Southern.
