No. 3 Kansas survives OT scare from Wisconsin 69-68

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas — Bobby Pettiford Jr. made a twisting reverse layup off a loose rebound with 0.2 seconds left in overtime to give No. 3 Kansas a 69-68 win over Wisconsin in a Battle 4 Atlantis semifinal on Thursday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Pettiford’s layup marked his only points of the game, capping a thriller that saw Wisconsin rally from 15 down early in the second half. Pettiford landed on the floor after the basket and slapped the court multiple times as Kansas fans roared in the ballroom-turned-basketball arena. The team left the court to chants of “Bobby! Bobby!” as they headed to Friday’s championship game.

Jalen Wilson scored 29 points and had 14 rebounds for the reigning national champion Jayhawks (6-0), and Kevin McCullar Jr. had 18 points and nine rebounds — and a 3 to force overtime.

Tyler Wahl led the Badgers (4-1) with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Most of his points came after half in what was at times a one-man comeback, including a spinning drive against a falling Wilson for a layup and a 68-67 lead with 21 seconds left.

Advertisement

BIG PICTURE

Wisconsin: The same team that struggled to crack 40 points — or make a shot, frankly — in the first round of the tournament looked to be on its way to another bad offensive showing. Instead, Wahl and the Badgers showed resilience and climbed back in it, they stayed shot for shot with Kansas down the stretch.

Kansas: The Jayhawks didn’t have an easy time of their Atlantis debut on Thursday, needing to battle to the final minutes against N.C. State. This time, Pettiford was in the right place at the right time after Wilson and Wahl battled for a rebound off Zach Clemence’s missed 3-pointer. Just like that, Kansas is still unbeaten.

UP NEXT

Wisconsin: The Badgers will face the Southern California-Tennessee loser in Friday’s third-place game.

Kansas: The Jayhawks advanced to Friday’s championship game to face the Southern California-Tennessee winner.

___

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

GiftOutline Gift Article