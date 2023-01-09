No. 3 Kansas takes on Oklahoma, looks for 9th straight win

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Oklahoma Sooners (10-5, 1-2 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (14-1, 3-0 Big 12) Lawrence, Kansas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Kansas seeks to prolong its eight-game win streak with a victory against Oklahoma. The Jayhawks are 8-0 in home games. Kansas has a 3-0 record in one-possession games.

The Sooners have gone 1-2 against Big 12 opponents. Oklahoma is eighth in the Big 12 with 14.2 assists per game led by Grant Sherfield averaging 3.6.

The Jayhawks and Sooners match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gradey Dick is shooting 48.2% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Jayhawks, while averaging 14.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals. Jalen Wilson is shooting 41.4% and averaging 20.2 points over the past 10 games for Kansas.

Advertisement

Sherfield is averaging 16.9 points and 3.6 assists for the Sooners. Tanner Groves is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 9-1, averaging 76.4 points, 34.0 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Sooners: 6-4, averaging 70.1 points, 28.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article