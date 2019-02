LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Asia Durr scored 14 of her 24 points in the second quarter, Dana Evans added 20 points and No. 3 Louisville held No. 2 UConn to 38 percent shooting in a 78-69 victory Thursday night.

After starting 0 for 4 from the field in the first quarter, Durr made three consecutive 3s to open the second and put the Cardinals (20-1) up 32-24.

Evans scored 12 points in the second half, hitting a 3-pointer with 1:55 remaining for a 70-59 lead, to help Louisville end a 17-game losing streak in the series.

Jazmine Jones and Sam Fuehring followed with two free throws each for a 13-point lead and the Cardinals added four more from the line in the final 1:30 to seal their first series victory against UConn (18-2) since the inaugural meeting in the 1993 NCAA Tournament. Jones finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds, and Fuehring added 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Napheesa Collier had 20 points, and Crystal Dangerfield added 19 for the Huskies. They had won their previous seven since losing at Baylor.

UConn was 7 of 22 from the field in the fourth quarter and was outrebounded 46-40 overall.



NO. 5 NOTRE DAME 101, CLEMSON 63

CLEMSON, S.C. — Arike Ogunbowale had 23 points and Notre Dame bounced back from its second loss of the season to rout Clemson.

The Fighting Irish (20-2, 7-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) reached 20 victories for the 13th straight season. Marina Mabrey added 22 points, Jessica Shepard had 16, Brianna Turner 15.

Aliyah Collier led Clemson (14-7, 5-3) with 22 points.

NO. 6 MISSISSIPPI STATE 68, LSU 35

BATON ROUGE, La. — Andra Espinoza-Hunter scored 16 points, Teaira McCowan had 13 points and 20 rebounds and Mississippi State scored the first 21 points of the game to rout LSU.

Mississippi State set a school record for fewest points allowed in a Southeastern Conference game.

Jordan Danberry added 12 points for the Bulldogs (20-1, 8-0). They have won 10 straight this season and 24 straight conference games. Mercedes Brooks had 11 points for LSU (12-8, 3-5).

NO. 7 NORTH CAROLINA STATE 59, WAKE FOREST 50

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Kiara Leslie scored 23 points and North Carolina State remained unbeaten with the victory over Wake Forest.

Leslie scored 17 points in the second half for the Wolfpack (21-0, 8-0 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Ivana Raca scored 17 points for Wake Forest (10-11, 1-7).

NO. 11 MARYLAND 75, WISCONSIN 57

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Kaila Charles scored 22 points to help Maryland beat Wisconsin.

Shakira Austin had 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Blair Watson added 11 points to help Maryland (19-2, 8-2 Big Ten) improve to 10-1 at home.

Imani Lewis had 14 points and nine rebounds for Wisconsin Badgers (11-11, 2-8).

NO. 15 GONZAGA 63, PACIFIC 51

STOCKTON, Calif. — Laura Stockton had 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists and Gonzaga pulled away from Pacific in the fourth quarter.

Zykera Rice added 13 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (20-2, 9-1 West Coast Conference). They pulled into tie with league-leading BYU after the 25th-ranked Cougars lost at Loyola Marymount.

Valerie Higgins had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Tigers (12-7, 8-4).

NO. 16 SOUTH CAROLINA 74, NO. 19 KENTUCKY 70

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Alexa Jennings had 18 points and 12 rebounds, Te’a Cooper added 17 points and South Carolina held off Kentucky.

Bianca Cuevas-Moore added 13 points for the Gamecocks (15-5, 7-1 Southeastern Conference). They have won three straight and 11 of 12.

Maci Morris led Kentucky (17-5, 4-4) with 21 points.

NO. 17 RUTGERS 69, INDIANA 64

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Ciani Cryor scored a career-high 22 points and Rutgers rallied from a double-digit deficit in the second half to beat Indiana.

Rutgers (17-4, 9-1 Big Ten) trailed 43-31 in the third quarter before scoring 15 of the final 19 points of the period to trail by one. The Scarlet Knights used a full court press to get back in the game and force Indiana to commit turnover after turnover during the final part of the third period.

Brenna Wise scored 15 points for Indiana (16-6, 5-5).

NO. 18 SYRACUSE 72, VIRGINIA 68

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Tiana Mangakahia had 16 points and 14 assists and Syracuse scored the last four points to edge Virginia.

Digna Strautmane added 14 points for Syracuse (17-4, 6-2 Atlantic Coast Conference). Jocelyn Willoughby matched her career high with 25 points and added 12 rebounds for Virginia (8-13, 2-6).

NO. 20 TEXAS A&M 69, VANDERBILT 53

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Chennedy Carter scored 21 points, Ciera Johnson added 15 points and 12 rebounds and Texas A&M cruised past Vanderbilt.

The Aggies (17-4, 6-2 Southeastern Conference) have won six straight.

Brinae Alexander scored 24 points for Vanderbilt (6-15, 1-7).

NO. 24 FLORIDA STATE 62, MIAMI 58

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Kiah Gillespie scored 18 of her 20 points in the second half to help Florida State hold off Miami.

Sayawni Lassiter added 11 points for the Seminoles (18-3, 6-2 Atlantic Coast Conference). Mykea Gray scored 14 points, and Beatrice Mompremier had 13 points and 14 rebounds for Miami (18-5, 6-2).

LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 61, NO. 25 BYU 58

LOS ANGELES — Jasmine Jones scored 21 points, including a 3-point play with 9.6 seconds to play, and Loyola Marymount handed BYU its first West Coast Conference loss of the season and ending its 11-game winning streak.

Bree Alford had 16 points and 13 rebounds for the Lions (12-10, 5-5). Paisley Johnson scored 16 points for BYU (17-4, 9-1).

