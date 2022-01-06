Louisville also held Pitt to season lows in shooting (26%) and points.
Emy Hayford had eight points for the Panthers (9-5, 0-3), while Rita Igbokwe had six points with 14 rebounds.
NO. 5 NORTH CAROLINA STATE 72, NO. 19 NORTH CAROLINA 45
RALEIGH, N.C. — Elissa Cunane had 19 points and 13 rebounds, and North Carolina State rolled past North Carolina.
The Wolfpack (13-2, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) dominated the first quarter to build a huge lead and never trailed. N.C. State shot 42%, hit 11 3-pointers and finished with a 53-40 rebounding advantage.
Deja Kelly scored 21 points for UNC (13-1, 3-1), but she was largely alone in carrying the scoring load.
NO. 7 TENNESSEE 73, NO. 25 TEXAS A&M 45
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Jordan Horston had 18 points and 13 rebounds, and Tennessee took charge in the second quarter to beat Texas A&M.
Tamari Key added nine points and 11 blocks for the Lady Vols (14-1, 3-0 Southeastern Conference).
Destiny Pitts scored 12 points to lead Texas A&M (10-4, 0-2).
NO. 10 MARYLAND 106, PENN STATE 78
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Diamond Miller scored a season-high 24 points, Ashley Owusu added 20, and Maryland never trailed as it routed Penn State.
The Terrapins (11-4, 2-1) bounced back from Sunday’s 70-63 overtime loss at Indiana and won their 31st consecutive home game.
Makenna Marisa, the Big Ten’s No. 3 scorer entering the night at 21.1 points per game, scored 24 of her 29 points in the second half for Penn State (7-6, 1-2).
NO. 21 KENTUCKY 84, NO. 15 GEORIGA 76
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Rhyne Howard scored 17 of her 30 points in the fourth quarter and Kentucky beat Georgia.
The Wildcats (8-3, 2-0 Southeastern Conference), who hadn’t played since Dec. 19 with their first two conference games postponed because of COVID-19, were 10 of 17 in the fourth quarter with a pair of 3s. Howard scored Kentucky’s last nine points.
Jenna Staiti, who missed the last two games because of COVID-19, scored a season-high 26 points for Georgia (12-3, 1-2).
