The Cardinals have won 13 straight, and quickly pounced on a Panthers squad playing their first game since Dec. 22, forcing 24 giveaways in the first half alone for 18 points en route to a 40-13 cushion. Louisville (13-1, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) ended up just four turnovers shy of tying the program record set against Northeastern Illinois on Jan. 13, 1992.