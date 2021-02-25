BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The powerful Trayce Jackson-Davis has averaged 20.3 points and 9.5 rebounds to lead the way for the Hoosiers. Race Thompson is also a primary contributor, putting up 9.6 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. The Wolverines have been led by Hunter Dickinson, who is averaging 15 points and 7.8 rebounds.TOUGH TO DENY DICKINSON: In 17 appearances this season, Michigan’s Dickinson has shot 63.9 percent.
PERFECT WHEN: Indiana is a perfect 7-0 when it holds an opponent to 65 points or fewer. The Hoosiers are 5-11 when opponents score more than 65 points.
LONG-RANGE THREAT: Michigan’s Isaiah Livers has attempted 91 3-pointers and connected on 42.9 percent of them, and is 13 for 27 over the last five games.
GETTING DEFENSIVE: Michigan has held opposing teams to 38.5 percent shooting from the field this year, the fifth-lowest percentage among all Division I teams.
