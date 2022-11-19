No. 3 Michigan RB Corum grabs left knee, briefly leaves game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan running back Blake Corum grabbed his left knee after being tackled late in the first half against Illinois on Saturday, potentially leaving the No. 3 Wolverines with a big void in the backfield, before returning in the third quarter for one drive. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Heisman Trophy hopeful fumbled the ball and went down awkwardly about 15 yards short of the end zone with Michigan leading 7-3. He was evaluated on the turf by the team’s medical staff before walking off the field and up the tunnel toward the locker room.

Corum returned to the field to warm up for the second half and played sparingly on the opening possession. After Corum had a 5-yard run, he pulled himself out of the game after blocking for a pass attempt. He was on sideline with his helmet off for Michigan’s second drive of the second half.

If Corum’s injury is serious, it will hurt Michigan’s chances to beat second-ranked Ohio State on the road next week for the first time since 2000, with a spot in the Big Ten championship game and probable spot in the College Football Playoff at stake.

Corum has 100 yards rushing in eight straight games, tying the school record with current running backs coach Mike Hart, who set the mark in 2007.

Corum entered the game with 18 touchdowns, leading all FBS players, and ranking third with 1,349 yards rushing.

The Wolverines went into their matchup this week without backup running back Donovan Edwards, who did not play against Illinois because of an undisclosed injury. That left Michigan with freshman C.J. Stokes as the top player in its banged-up outfield.

