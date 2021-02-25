Garza led the Hawkeyes (17-7, 11-6) with 16 points, but he shot 6 of 19 from the field.

No. 1 GONZAGA 89, SANTA CLARA 75

SPOKANE, Wash. — Corey Kispert scored 25 points, Drew Timme had 16 of his 18 points in the second half and Gonzaga won its 50th straight at home, beating Santa Clara.

AD

AD

The Bulldogs won their 27th straight overall dating to last season, but struggled to shake the Broncos for most of the night.

Timme was a big reason why Gonzaga (23-0, 14-0 West Coast Conference) was finally able to pull away in the second half.

Guglielmo Caruso led Santa Clara (10-7, 4-5) with 19 points.

MICHIGAN STATE 71, No. 4 OHIO STATE 67

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Aaron Henry had 18 points to help Michigan State improve its chances of making the NCAA Tournament with a win over Ohio State, two days after coach Tom Izzo’s team beat No. 5 Illinois by nine points.

The Spartans (13-9, 7-9 Big Ten) rallied from a nine-point, second-half deficit with Gabe Brown finishing with 11 points and Josh Langford making key plays at both ends of the court.

AD

The Buckeyes (18-6, 12-6) finished the game without coach Chris Holtmann, who was ejected for arguing with officials when he was called for a second technical foul with 1.4 seconds left.

AD

No. 5 ILLINOIS 86, NEBRASKA 70

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Kofi Cockburn scored 24 points, freshman Adam Miller added 18 and Illinois beat Nebraska.

Illinois (17-6, 13-4 Big Ten) played without star Ayo Dosunmu, who broke his nose Tuesday against Michigan State and is expected to miss at least two more games.

Freshman guard Andre Curbelo narrowly missed a triple-double with 10 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists.

It was the most points for Miller since he scored 28 against North Carolina A&T in the Nov. 25 season opener.

AD

Trey McGowens led Nebraska (5-17, 1-14) with 18 points.

No. 12 HOUSTON 81, WESTERN KENTUCKY 57

HOUSTON — Quentin Grimes scored a career-high 33 points and had six rebounds to help Houston beat Western Kentucky.

Grimes scored 21 points in the first half, including 18 straight at one point. The junior guard finished 11 of 21 from the field, making 8 of 16 on 3-pointers.

AD

Marcus Sasser and Tramon Mark each had 12 points, and DeJon Jarreau had nine points for Houston (19-3). The Cougars shot 46%, including 13 of 31 on 3-pointers.

Houston forced the Hilltoppers (15-5) into 20 turnovers, which they turned into 27 points.

COLORADO 80, No. 19 SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

AD

BOULDER, Colo. — Jeriah Horne hit a career-best six 3-pointers on his way to 24 points, McKinley Wright IV had a career-high 14 assists and Colorado routed Southern California.

Wright added 15 points for the Buffaloes (18-7, 12-6 Pac-12), who have won six straight against the Trojans (19-5, 13-4).

Already the school’s career leader in assists, Wright and his speed gave the Trojans fits all evening. His 14 assists tied for the second-most in program history. The record is 15 by Jose Winston against Coppin State on Jan. 2, 2001.

AD

The loss was a blow to USC, which fell a half-game behind rival UCLA (17-5, 13-3) for first place in the Pac-12 race.

No. 22 SAN DIEGO STATE 78, BOISE STATE 66, OT

AD

SAN DIEGO — Matt Mitchell scored 24 points, including four in overtime, and San Diego State overcame 29 points by Derrick Alston Jr. to beat Boise State for its ninth straight win.

Trey Pulliam matched his career-high with 18 for SDSU, which blew a 17-point second-half lead before recovering in overtime to take the inside track to repeat as Mountain West Conference regular-season champion.

SDSU (18-4, 12-3) took a half-game lead over BSU (18-5, 14-4), which had its four-game win streak snapped. On Tuesday, the Mountain West awarded San Diego State a pair of forfeit victories over New Mexico. Those games do not count in SDSU’s overall or formal conference record, but will count for seeding and conference championship implications.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25