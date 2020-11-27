Illinois’ running backs vs. Ohio State’s defense. Backs Mike Epstein and Chase Brown each had more than 100 rushing yards last week, together accounting for 223 yards and three TDs. Meanwhile, the Buckeyes defense shut down Indiana’s running game, holding three Hoosiers backs to a combined 20 yards and zero touchdowns. However, the unit has been more vulnerable against the pass.

Ohio State has won the last eight games in the series. ... The teams are playing for the Illibuck Trophy, the carved wooden turtle that has been awarded to the winner of the Ohio State/Illinois game since 1925. ... Ohio State’s Justin Fields is fourth in the nation in quarterback efficiency. ... Illinois’ defense had five takeaways at Nebraska (three interceptions, two fumbles). ... The Illini started four different quarterbacks in their first four games. ... Illinois LB Jake Hansen is one of the three players in the country with multiple interceptions, forced fumbles and fumble recoveries. ... Illinois leads the Big Ten in rushing yards (1,112) and ranks second in rushing yards per game (222.4), behind Ohio State (233.3). ... Buckeyes RB Master Teague III is averaging 95 rushing yards per game and had 100-yard efforts against Penn State and Indiana. ... The Illini are second in the nation in both turnover margin (+2.0) and fumble recoveries (10). ... Peters and TE Griffin Moore were both sidelined for 21 days following positive COVID-19 tests on Oct. 29.